WWE SmackDown experienced a week-to-week dip in viewership for its January 9, 2026 episode, according to the latest numbers.

According to Programming Insider, Friday night’s broadcast on USA Network drew 990,000 viewers, down from the 1.175 million viewers the show brought in on January 2.

The decline was also reflected in the key demographic. SmackDown posted a 0.26 rating in the 18–49 demo, slipping slightly from the 0.28 recorded the previous week.

Despite the decrease, SmackDown still performed strongly in the broader cable landscape. The show finished second on cable for the night, trailing only the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Indiana and Oregon, which dominated with 17.164 million viewers and a 2.17 demo rating.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the January 9, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre | Three Stages of Hell Match (1,200,000 million views)

* Drew McIntyre WINS WWE Title after Jacob Fatu returns (784,000 views)

* FULL SEGMENT: Trick Williams steps up to Randy Orton (761,000 views)

* Jade Cargill confronts Jordynne Grace after Grace wins debut (335,000 views)

* Jordynne Grace officially signs with SmackDown (283,000 views)

