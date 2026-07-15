WWE SmackDown saw a notable increase in total viewership for its July 10 episode, although its key demographic rating dipped slightly from the previous week.

Friday’s edition of SmackDown averaged 1.212 million viewers on USA Network, marking an increase from the 1.064 million viewers the July 3 episode drew.

Despite the rise in overall audience, the show posted a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down slightly from the 0.25 rating recorded the previous Friday.

Even with the minor decline in the demo, SmackDown still finished as the No. 1 program on cable television for the night.

The July 10 episode featured the fallout from CM Punk’s WWE Championship victory earlier in the week, along with Cody Rhodes confronting Punk and setting the stage for upcoming SummerSlam developments.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.