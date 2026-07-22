WWE SmackDown saw a slight increase in total viewership for its July 17 episode, while the key demographic rating dipped from the previous week.

The July 17 edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.243 million viewers on USA Network, according to the latest viewership data. That figure is up from the 1.212 million viewers the July 10 episode attracted.

While overall viewership increased week-over-week, the show experienced a decline in the advertiser-friendly demographic. Friday’s broadcast posted a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.24 rating recorded the previous Friday.

The July 17 episode served as the final SmackDown before Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring the final build toward the special event at Madison Square Garden.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.