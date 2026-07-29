WWE SmackDown saw a slight increase in both overall viewership and the key demographic for its July 24 episode on USA Network.

According to Programming Insider, Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.253 million viewers, marking a small increase from the 1.243 million viewers the July 17 episode drew.

The show also posted a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.21 demo rating recorded the previous week.

Despite the gains, SmackDown finished second on cable for the night, trailing only the WNBA All-Star festivities in the ratings.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.