The viewership numbers are in for the July 3 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Friday’s post-WWE Night of Champions 2026 edition of SmackDown drew 1.064 million viewers on USA Network, according to the latest available ratings data. That figure is down from the 1.206 million viewers the June 26 episode attracted.

The July 3 broadcast was taped earlier in the week due to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Despite the decline in total viewership, SmackDown saw an increase in the key 18-49 demographic. The show posted a 0.25 rating, up from the 0.22 demo rating recorded the previous week.

The strong demographic performance helped SmackDown finish as the No. 1 program on cable for Friday, July 3.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.