WWE SmackDown ratings rebound.

The July 31 edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.379 million viewers on USA Network, according to the latest ratings data.

The show was up 9.9% from the previous week’s episode and delivered its largest total audience since the WrestleMania 42 go-home edition on April 17.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.31 rating, an increase of 34.8% over the prior week. It marked the show’s highest rating in the demo since the April 24 episode.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.