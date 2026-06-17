WWE SmackDown saw a slight decline in both viewership and key demographic ratings for its June 12 episode on USA Network.

According to available viewership data, Friday night’s broadcast averaged 1.04 million viewers, down from the 1.080 million viewers recorded for the June 5 edition.

The show also experienced a decrease in the coveted 18-49 demographic, posting a 0.20 rating, compared to the 0.24 rating it drew the previous week.

Despite the week-over-week decline, SmackDown faced unusually stiff competition on Friday night. The show went head-to-head with Team USA’s FIFA World Cup matchup on FOX, which attracted an impressive audience of approximately 18 million viewers.

Even with the major sports competition, SmackDown still managed a strong performance relative to the rest of cable television, finishing second among all cable programs for the evening.

The June 12 episode continued WWE’s build toward upcoming summer events while battling one of the most-watched sporting broadcasts of the year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.