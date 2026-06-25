WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable increase in both total viewership and the key demographic for its June 19 episode on USA Network.

According to available viewership data, last Friday’s edition of SmackDown drew 1.191 million viewers, marking an increase from the 1.04 million viewers recorded for the June 12 broadcast.

The blue brand also posted gains in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The June 19 show delivered a 0.25 rating in the demo, up from the 0.20 rating registered the previous week.

The improved numbers were enough to place SmackDown at the top of the cable television rankings for the night, finishing No. 1 among all cable programs on Friday.

The rebound comes after the June 12 episode experienced a dip in both overall audience and key demographic performance, with SmackDown bouncing back across the board one week later.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.