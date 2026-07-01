WWE SmackDown saw a slight increase in overall viewership for its June 26 episode on USA Network, while the key demographic rating dipped from the previous week.

Friday night’s broadcast averaged 1.206 million viewers, up from the 1.191 million viewers the June 19 episode attracted.

Despite the increase in total audience, SmackDown posted a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.25 demo rating recorded one week earlier.

The June 26 edition of SmackDown finished third among all cable programs for the night.

The episode served as the final SmackDown before WWE’s Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.