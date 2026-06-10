WWE SmackDown remained the top draw on cable Friday night despite facing stiff competition from the NBA Finals.

Viewership figures are now available for the June 5 edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to the latest numbers, Friday’s broadcast averaged 1.080 million viewers, representing a slight decrease from the 1.096 million viewers recorded for the May 29 episode.

While overall viewership dipped week-to-week, SmackDown saw a small increase in the key demographic.

The show delivered a 0.24 rating among adults 18-49, up from the 0.23 rating posted the previous Friday.

Despite airing opposite Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ABC, SmackDown still managed to finish as the highest-rated program on cable television for the night.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.