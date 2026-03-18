WWE SmackDown saw a solid rebound in viewership and key demo ratings for its March 13 episode.

According to Programming Insider, Friday’s broadcast of SmackDown on the USA Network drew 1.419 million viewers. That figure marks a noticeable increase from the March 6 episode, which brought in 1.19 million viewers.

The show also experienced a bump in the coveted 18-49 demographic. SmackDown posted a 0.32 rating in the demo, up from the 0.27 rating the previous week.

A nice week-to-week climb across the board.

Despite the gains, SmackDown still faced stiff competition on cable. The show finished fourth for the night, trailing coverage of the Big 12 college basketball tournament on ESPN.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 3/6 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network:

* FULL SEGMENT: Randy Orton shockingly ATTACKS Cody Rhodes (2,800,000 views)

* Drew McIntyre QUITS WWE (932,000 views)

* Drew McIntyre helps Trick Williams defeat Jacob Fatu (489,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley vows to make Jade Cargill her b**** (398,000 views)

* Bella Twins cost Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair their match (334,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.