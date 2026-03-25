An update has surfaced regarding the viewership numbers for the March 20, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The latest data shows that Friday night’s broadcast brought in 1.44 million viewers on the USA Network. This marks a slight increase from the March 13 episode, which drew 1.419 million viewers.

In the key 18–49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.32 rating, which is unchanged from the previous week.

Despite the uptick, the show ranked sixth overall on cable for the night, trailing coverage of the NCAA Tournament games that aired across TNT and TBS.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 3/20 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network:

* Damian Priest & R-Truth win the WWE Tag Team Title (889,000 views)

* FULL SEGMENT: Randy Orton decimates Matt Cardona as chaos erupts (745,000 views)

* Tama Tonga argues with Solo Sikoa (616,000 views)

* Jelly Roll confronts Randy Orton (475,000 views)

* Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab beat down Rhea Ripley (466,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.