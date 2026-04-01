WWE SmackDown saw a dip in overall viewership for its latest episode, despite a slight increase in its key demographic rating.

The March 27, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 1.308 million viewers on the USA Network.

That figure marks a decline from the 1.44 million viewers the show drew the previous week on March 20.

While total viewership was down, the show did see a modest uptick in the all-important 18–49 demographic. Friday night’s episode scored a 0.33 rating in that category, inching up from the 0.32 rating recorded the week prior.

A mixed bag week for SmackDown.

The contrasting numbers reflect a familiar trend, with fluctuations in overall audience size but continued stability, and slight growth, in the demo that matters most to advertisers.