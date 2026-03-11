Viewership numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The March 6, 2026 edition of SmackDown averaged 1.19 million viewers on USA Network, according to Programming Insider. The figure represents a decline from the 1.379 million viewers the show pulled in for the February 27 broadcast.

The key demographic also saw a drop week-to-week.

Friday night’s episode posted a 0.27 rating in the 18–49 demographic, which was down from the 0.34 demo rating recorded the previous Friday.

Even with the week-over-week decline, SmackDown still performed well in the nightly cable rankings. The show finished second overall for the night on cable, trailing only coverage of the NBA on ESPN.

Featured below are the top five most viewed highlight videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel for the 3/6 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network:

* FULL MATCH: Cody Rhodes reclaims the Undisputed WWE Title from Drew McIntyre (1,500,000 views)

* Randy Orton hits Trick Williams with the RKO en route to WrestleMania (608,000 views)

* Rhea Ripley to Jade Cargill: “I’m taking your title by force” (449,000 views)

* Damian Priest & R-Truth become The MFTs’ No. 1 Contenders | Tag Team Turmoil (359,000 views)

* Oba Femi destroys Johnny Gargano in an impromptu showdown (298,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

