WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable dip in both overall viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the May 1, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown drew 1.15 million viewers on USA Network.

That figure is down from the 1.267 million viewers the April 24 episode brought in.

The decline extended to the key 18–49 demographic as well, where the show posted a 0.25 rating.

That number is also down compared to the 0.32 rating from the previous week.

Despite the drop, SmackDown still managed to land in the top three for the night on cable. However, it trailed behind strong competition from the NHL playoffs, which dominated the evening’s rankings.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.