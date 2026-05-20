WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable drop in both overall viewership and the key demo for last Friday’s episode on USA Network, although the blue brand still topped cable for the night.

The May 15, 2026 edition of SmackDown brought in 1.184 million viewers, according to the latest available data. That figure is down from the 1.279 million viewers the show drew for the May 8 episode.

The show also experienced a decline in the important 18-49 demographic. Friday’s broadcast posted a 0.23 rating in the demo, falling from the 0.29 rating recorded the previous week.

Despite the week-to-week decreases, SmackDown still finished as the number one program on cable television for the night on May 15.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.