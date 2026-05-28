The viewership numbers are in for the May 22 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Friday’s edition of SmackDown drew 1.258 million viewers on USA Network. That figure marks an increase from the 1.184 million viewers the show pulled in the previous week on May 15.

SmackDown also saw a noticeable jump in the key 18-49 demographic. The episode posted a 0.29 rating, up from the 0.23 demo rating the week before.

Despite the increase in both overall audience and demo performance, SmackDown still finished second on cable for the night. The show ranked behind the NHL Playoffs coverage on ESPN.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.