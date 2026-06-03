WWE SmackDown experienced a noticeable decline in both viewership and key demographic ratings for its May 29 episode on USA Network.

According to the latest television viewership data, Friday night’s edition of SmackDown averaged 1.096 million viewers. That figure represents a significant drop from the 1.258 million viewers the blue brand attracted for its May 22 broadcast.

The downturn was also reflected in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown posted a 0.23 rating in the demo, down from the 0.29 rating recorded one week earlier. The decrease follows a stronger performance for the May 22 episode and marks a week-over-week decline across the board.

Despite the lower numbers, SmackDown still ranked among the most-watched cable programs of the night, finishing fourth overall on cable television.

The May 29 show served as WWE’s final blue brand stop before last weekend’s Clash in Italy premium live event, making it the official SmackDown go-home show heading into the international event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.