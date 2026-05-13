WWE SmackDown saw a strong increase in viewership for its final episode leading into WWE Backlash: Tampa.

Last Friday’s edition of the blue brand on USA Network averaged 1.279 million viewers, according to the latest ratings data. That marks a 10.9% jump from the previous week and gives the show its largest overall audience since the WrestleMania 42 go-home episode back in April.

The key demographic also saw a sizable increase.

SmackDown posted a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo, which was up 16% from the prior week’s number. Despite the increase, it was still the second-lowest rating the show has drawn in that category dating back to March 6.

The episode faced stiff competition on Friday night.

SmackDown went head-to-head with NHL playoff coverage on TNT, which led all television programming with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic. WWE still managed to finish second across all television in the demo and placed fifth on cable in total viewers overall.

Year-over-year, however, the numbers were down compared to the same week in 2025.

Overall viewership declined 12.1% from that point last year, while the 18-49 demo rating fell 29.3%.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.