WWE SmackDown turned in a slight viewership increase this week as the blue brand continued its build toward Survivor Series season.

Programming Insider reports that the November 14th edition of SmackDown drew 1.158 million viewers on USA Network. That’s up from the 1.141 million the show brought in on November 7, giving WWE a modest week-over-week rise as storylines continue to heat up.

The key demo also ticked upward. Friday’s broadcast scored a 0.27 rating in the 18–49 demographic, edging out last week’s 0.26. While not a dramatic jump, the increase keeps SmackDown stable among cable’s top performers.

SmackDown ultimately finished second on all of cable for the night. Only ESPN’s Clemson vs. Louisville college football matchup — which pulled 2.564 million viewers and a 0.53 demo rating — managed to outdraw WWE’s Friday flagship.

Featured below is a look at the top five most-viewed videos from WWE’s official YouTube channel from the 11/14 episode, which continue to rack up strong numbers for WWE’s digital ecosystem:

• Zack Ryder RETURNS to battle LA Knight in the Last Time is Now Tournament (987,000 views)

• FULL MATCH: Cody Rhodes vs. Bronson Reed | Undisputed WWE Title Match (913,000 views)

• Charlotte Flair refuses to team with Rhea Ripley at WarGames (763,000 views)

• Sami Zayn leads a surprise attack on Solo Sikoa and The MFTs (513,000 views)

• Drew McIntyre helps Logan Paul and The Vision drop Cody Rhodes and The Usos (505,000 views)

If you missed the 11/14 episode of the weekly Friday night WWE on USA Network prime time program, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/14/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

