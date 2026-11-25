WWE SmackDown viewership is in for last week’s show.

The Friday, November 20, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew 1.24 million viewers, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on November 13 drew 1.16 million viewers, marking an increase of approximately 6.9 percent.

WWE SmackDown drew a 0.26 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic, down slightly from the 0.27 rating recorded the previous week.

Last week’s episode featured Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Gunther in the main event, as well as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes continuing their search for the fifth member of Team USA for WWE Survivor Series, which included a special appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.