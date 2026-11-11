WWE SmackDown saw a slight decline in viewership for its latest episode on USA Network.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer at F4WOnline.com, the Friday, November 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.1 million viewers on USA Network.

The number was down from the 1.162 million viewers who tuned in for the October 30 episode, representing a decrease of approximately 5.3 percent.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.25 rating, also down slightly from the 0.26 rating recorded the previous week.

The November 6 episode was taped in advance on Monday and faced competition from college football programming on ESPN.

The 11/6 Crown Jewel “go-home show” featured an advertised main event of CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match as the main event.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.