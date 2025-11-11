WWE SmackDown saw an increase in viewership for its most recent episode on USA Network.

According to PWTorch.com, the November 1, 2025 edition of SmackDown averaged 1.141 million viewers, marking a solid rebound from the 933,000 that tuned in the previous week. The October 31 broadcast aired opposite Game 6 of the World Series, which impacted its audience.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Friday’s show delivered a 0.26 rating, up from the prior week’s 0.20.

SmackDown continues to air Friday nights on USA Network as the company prepares to shift back to broadcast television next year under its new rights agreement.

