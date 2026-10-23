WWE SmackDown saw its television ratings remain relatively steady for the second consecutive week.

The October 16, 2026, episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.327 million viewers, a slight decrease from the 1.352 million viewers who tuned in the previous week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.32 rating, matching the previous week’s number.

Both figures were above the show’s ten-week rolling averages of 1.277 million viewers and a 0.29 key demographic rating.

The Money in the Bank fallout edition of SmackDown featured a face-to-face confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, along with Rey Fenix defending the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Starks.

The show also included Paige vs. Nikki Bella, R-Truth vs. Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes taking on Baron Corbin.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.