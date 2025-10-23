The audience for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw a boost in overall viewership and key demographics.

According to Programming Insider, the October 17 edition of SmackDown averaged 1.180 million viewers on USA Network, up from the 1.025 million viewers the show drew on October 10.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 rating, also up from the previous week’s 0.22.

Friday’s episode ranked #7 on cable for the night. Topping the charts was Game 5 of the Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FS1, which pulled in 3.948 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the demo.

The latest SmackDown numbers were measured under the new Big Data + Panel methodology, which has reportedly been less favorable for wrestling programming.

Below is a look at the Top 5 most-viewed WWE SmackDown (10/17) clips on YouTube as of this writing:

* FULL MATCH: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre (1,100,000 million views)

* The Wyatt Sicks attempt to intimidate The MFTs (798,000 views)

* AND NEW! Ilja Dragunov RETURNS to dethrone Sami Zayn (560,000 views)

* Jacob Fatu gets TAKEN OUT backstage (481,000 views)

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defend tag titles against ZaRuca (361,000 views)

