WWE SmackDown saw a slight decrease in viewership for its October 2, 2026 episode on USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, Friday’s show averaged 1.250 million viewers, down from the 1.263 million viewers who tuned in for the September 25 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.27 rating, remaining unchanged from the previous week’s 0.27 number.

The October 2 episode featured Kevin Owens defeating Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat qualifying match to secure the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

The show also continued the developing Undisputed WWE Championship picture, with several top contenders looking to position themselves for an opportunity against reigning champion Sami Zayn.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.