WWE SmackDown saw a sizable decline in viewership for its October 23, 2026 episode, which faced stiff competition from the opening game of the MLB World Series.

The October 23 edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.1 million viewers on the USA Network, according to recent viewership data.

The figure represents a drop of approximately 17 percent from the 1.327 million viewers who tuned in for the October 16 episode.

The show also experienced a decline in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.24 rating compared to the 0.32 rating recorded the previous week. That marks a 25 percent decrease in the demo.

SmackDown went head-to-head with Game One of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, which attracted more than 12 million viewers on FOX.

The October 23 episode featured several notable developments, including Cody Rhodes challenging Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel, a heated confrontation between CM Punk and Kevin Owens, and an exchange between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams.