WWE SmackDown saw an increase in viewership and its key demographic rating for the October 30, 2026 episode.

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1.162 million viewers, an increase from the 1.1 million viewers who tuned in for the October 23 broadcast.

The show also drew a 0.26 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, improving on the 0.24 rating recorded the previous week.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Wrestle Nomics)