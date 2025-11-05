Did the annual Halloween holiday and/or the 2025 MLB World Series affect numbers for WWE’s Friday night program last week?

It is time to find out, as the report card for the Halloween episode of the show is in!

The October 31 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network saw a noticeable drop in overall viewership compared to the previous week’s broadcast, according to Programming Insider.

Friday’s Halloween edition of SmackDown averaged 933,000 viewers, down from the 1.147 million that tuned in for the October 24 show.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the episode scored a 0.20 rating, slipping from the previous week’s 0.29. Despite the drop, SmackDown still managed to finish first among cable originals for the night.

The steep competition likely came from Game 6 of the World Series on FOX, which dominated the evening with 17.429 million viewers and a massive 3.52 demo rating.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments on WWE’s official YouTube channel from the 10/31 episode of WWE SmackDown (not counting the full highlights video, which drew one million total views as of this writing):

* Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s intense contract signing (559,000 views)

* Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill’s tense face-off (378,000 views)

* Alexa Bliss sneaks a win against Nia Jax (287,000 views)

* Chelsea Green challenges Giulia to a match (283,000 views)

* Tama Tonga steps up to Ilja Dragunov (247,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our detailed WWE SmackDown Results 10/31/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for the absolute best live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage on the world wide web!