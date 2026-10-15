WWE SmackDown saw an increase in both viewership and key demographic ratings for its October 9, 2026 episode on USA Network.

According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s show averaged 1.352 million viewers, an increase of approximately 8.2% from the 1.250 million viewers who tuned in for the October 2 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.32 rating, up from the 0.27 rating recorded the previous week.

The October 9 episode marked a week-over-week improvement in both categories, with the key demographic rating increasing by approximately 18.5%.

SmackDown on 10/9 served as the final ‘go-home show’ for the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.