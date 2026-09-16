WWE SmackDown saw a week-to-week decline in total viewership for the September 11 episode.

Friday’s show on USA Network averaged 1.22 million viewers, down from the 1.3 million viewers who tuned in for the September 4 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.29 rating. That figure was unchanged from the previous week, which also posted a 0.29 rating.

The 9/11 show from Mexico City featured Sami Zayn defeating CM Punk in the main event to recapture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.