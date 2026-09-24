WWE SmackDown saw a slight increase in viewership for the September 18 episode on the USA Network.

The show averaged 1.264 million viewers, up approximately four percent from the previous week. The number was still below SmackDown’s rolling 10-week average entering the episode.

SmackDown drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, marking the third consecutive week the show has posted that number. The rating was slightly above its 10-week average of 0.28.

The episode faced the usual competition from college football and featured an unadvertised Undisputed WWE Championship match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The show also included two Money in the Bank qualifying matches and an appearance from Cody Rhodes.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.