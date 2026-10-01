The September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1.263 million viewers, essentially unchanged from the previous week.

SmackDown drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down 6.9% from the previous episode. The number marked the show’s lowest rating in the demo in a month.

Friday’s show took place from Indianapolis, Indiana, and featured Trick Williams defending the United States Championship against Baron Corbin inside a steel cage.

The episode also included a pair of Money in the Bank qualifying matches, including CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther, with Punk securing his spot in the men’s ladder match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.