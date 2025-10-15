The final WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel: Perth posted historically low numbers on the USA Network.

The Friday, October 10, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, averaged 1.025 million viewers, down 0.5 percent from the previous week.

That figure marks a new all-time low for WWE SmackDown on USA Network, and the lowest total audience for the blue brand since a November 2023 episode that aired on FS1.

Because the show was broadcast live overseas from Australia, WWE SmackDown streamed live on Netflix internationally in the early morning hours, before airing later on tape delay for North American audiences via the USA Network.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old target demographic, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.22 rating, down 4.3 percent from the previous week. That number also represents a new all-time record low for WWE SmackDown on USA Network in the key demo, the lowest since a “Best Of” special on New Year’s Eve 2021, which drew a 0.08.

WWE SmackDown finished fifth overall on television in the key demographic on Friday night. The broadcast went head-to-head with strong competition, including a Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Divisional Series playoff game on FOX that averaged 8.049 million viewers and a 1.74 rating in 18–49, making it the most-watched MLB playoff game in 14 years. The show also faced competition from the WNBA Finals on ESPN and college football on ESPN2.

The 10/10 WWE SmackDown show in Perth featured the final build for the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, which aired less than 24 hours later from the same venue, the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The show featured a main event that saw Aleister Black defeat Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match, which featured the surprise return of Black’s real-life wife, Zelina Vega, who turned heel and gave him an assist that led to the victory. The show also featured the returns of Tama Tonga and Shinsuke Nakamura.

