Ricochet is the winner of the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament.
Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FS1 was headlined by Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the World Cup Tournament finals.
Ricochet received the World Cup trophy for winning the tournament, and he is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has confirmed that Ricochet vs. GUNTHER for the title will take place during the December 16 SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
After tonight’s tournament finals, Ricochet celebrated on the stage by raising the World Cup trophy as the pyro went off. GUNTHER then came out and the two faced off as SmackDown went off the air.
The World Cup Tournament saw Escobar defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round, while Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali. The first round also saw Butch defeat Sami Zayn, while Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal. Escobar then defeated Butch in the semi-finals, while Ricochet defeated Strowman in the semis.
Below are several shots of tonight’s tournament finals from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:
