– WWE ran the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Friday, April 18, 2025, for the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown. Featured below are the list of writers and producers for matches and segments featured on the three-hour program, which aired live via USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix internationally.
SmackDown Writers (4/18/2025)
* Seth Rollins promo: Colin Clark
* WWE Women’s World Title promo: Devyn Prieto
* Randy Orton promo: Chad Barbash
* LA Knight promo: Ioannis Filippides
* Cody/Cena promo: Michael Kirshenbaum
SmackDown Producers (4/18/2025)
* Seth Rollins promo: Jamie Noble
* Andre Battle Royal: Petey Williams & Jason Jordan
* WWE Women’s World Title Segment: TJ Wilson
* WWE Tag-Team Titles: Street Profits vs. MCMG: Bobby Roode
* Randy Orton promo: Shawn Daivari
* Zelina vs. Chelsea Green: TJ Wilson
* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra* LA Knight & Braun Strowman vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. American Made: Shawn Daivari & Jamie Noble* Cody Rhodes and John Cena segment: Michael Hayes
– UFC President Dana White shared the story of Shane McMahon trying to buy the UFC in the past during his in-depth sit-down interview with Stephanie McMahon on the debut episode of her “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast.
(H/T: Fightful Select)