– WWE ran the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Friday, April 18, 2025, for the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown. Featured below are the list of writers and producers for matches and segments featured on the three-hour program, which aired live via USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix internationally.

SmackDown Writers (4/18/2025)

* Seth Rollins promo: Colin Clark

* WWE Women’s World Title promo: Devyn Prieto

* Randy Orton promo: Chad Barbash

* LA Knight promo: Ioannis Filippides

* Cody/Cena promo: Michael Kirshenbaum

SmackDown Producers (4/18/2025)

* Seth Rollins promo: Jamie Noble

* Andre Battle Royal: Petey Williams & Jason Jordan

* WWE Women’s World Title Segment: TJ Wilson

* WWE Tag-Team Titles: Street Profits vs. MCMG: Bobby Roode

* Randy Orton promo: Shawn Daivari

* Zelina vs. Chelsea Green: TJ Wilson

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra* LA Knight & Braun Strowman vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. American Made: Shawn Daivari & Jamie Noble* Cody Rhodes and John Cena segment: Michael Hayes

– UFC President Dana White shared the story of Shane McMahon trying to buy the UFC in the past during his in-depth sit-down interview with Stephanie McMahon on the debut episode of her “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast.

(H/T: Fightful Select)