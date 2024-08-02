Some new bitmoji’s are available for WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

Ahead of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” on August 3, WWE and Snapchat have launched a new Undisputed WWE Championship title belt and “American Nightmare” logo t-shirt for Bitmoji.

Featured below is the announcement that was released this week with all of the details.

WWE and Snapchat launch Undisputed WWE Championship title belt for Bitmoji CLICK HERE to try on Snapchat!



Is your Bitmoji ready for the wardrobe of champions?



With just a few taps, Snapchatters can channel Cody Rhodes by rocking his Undisputed WWE Championship title belt and official t-shirt. Beginning today, Snapchatters can unlock a digital Undisputed WWE Championship for their Bitmoji avatar by redeeming 200 Tokens or purchasing the item for $1.99 (USD). WWE and Snapchat also released a new t-shirt featuring “The American Nightmare” logo that’s free of cost.



The digital Undisputed WWE Title belt is available now, just in time for Cody Rhodes’ title defense against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam in Cleveland on Aug. 3!