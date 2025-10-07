WWE took a deep dive into Seth Rollins’ past on this week’s episode of RAW — a past that notably excluded any mention of AEW’s Jon Moxley.

A video package aired highlighting Rollins’ long-running history with Cody Rhodes ahead of their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. In the segment, Rollins reflected on his career and said he learned that “you can’t do it alone,” referencing Roman Reigns’ support during their time in The Shield.

While footage from The Shield’s heyday was included, WWE carefully avoided showing Moxley — formerly known as Dean Ambrose — who was a core member of the faction.

Moxley left WWE in 2019 and soon after joined AEW, where he has since become a multi-time AEW World Champion.

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has dismissed claims that Roman Reigns is “overrated,” asserting that The Tribal Chief continues to stand above the rest of the roster.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash responded to a fan who asked if he was finally ready to admit Reigns is overrated. Nash shot down the suggestion, saying:

“I’m not. To me, man, when he comes out, there’s a charisma and a star quality to him. He’s another step above everybody else.”

Reigns hasn’t held championship gold since WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes ended his historic 1,316-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In recent months, Reigns has been embroiled in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and his Vision faction, most recently defeating Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris. He’s set to face Reed again in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, taking place in Reed’s home country.