WWE presents a new episode of Raw tonight from Albany, NY at the MVP Arena, one week after the return of CM Punk.

Despite not being advertised for the show, both Dave Meltzer and WrestleTix noted that WWE sold 1,700 tickets in a week after Punk’s return, with 6,599 tickets being sold. Here is the card for the show:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

– Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

– The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

– Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser)

– Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura