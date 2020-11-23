New WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan is seen by some as the most sharpest and street-smart person to work that role in some time.

A source in WWE who is close to the top level of the executive side recently spoke to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and compared Khan to previous Presidents, Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers such as George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Stu Snyder and Donna Goldsmith.

“Mick is the sharpest, most street smart person in that position in quite some time,” the source said. “(George) Barrios understood Wall Street. Michelle (Wilson) had a long list of connections and tremendous market knowledge in terms of the TV landscape, emerging companies and distribution portals. Donna Goldsmith, Stu Snyder, none of these people have Nick’s common sense understanding of the true dynamic and bottom line street business.”

The source also commented that it will be interesting to see how Khan works with someone like Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“On the flip side, he’s used to calling his own shots. Now he answers to a monarch, a dictator. The dynamic will be interesting to watch,” the source added.

WWE announced Khan as their new President and CRO back on August 5, noting that he is reporting directly to McMahon.

“Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties,” said McMahon in the press release on hiring Khan. “While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team.”

Khan is the former Co-Head of Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and worked with other top companies in the industry before coming to WWE. He noted in the same press release that he was looking forward to expanding his relationship with Vince.

“I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family,” said Khan in the release. “It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.”

You can click here for WWE's original announcement on hiring Khan, and you can click here for details on his contract.

