Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actress, and singer Lele Pons appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week and made the wild claim that WWE offered her $20 million, and WWE sources say that is not true.

During the interview, seen below, Paul joked about Pons joining him in WWE. She then mentioned that WWE reached out to her about coming in. She mentioned that she might consider WWE if her career ever suffered a scandal.

“They reached out to me. I’m not kidding, they reached out to Johnny and they were like, ‘she has to do it’. I was like, if anything happens in my career, I am going to go that route. I got this from you, I will follow in your footsteps,” Pons told Paul.

Pons’ husband claimed WWE was going to pay her $20 million, which seemed to catch her off-guard a bit, but she ran with it and mentioned how she turned the offer down.

“You know, it takes a lot of energy, how do you deal with that? For me, they can offer me $20 million. It’s not about the money, I swear,” she said. “It really isn’t, we fight a lot about this. It’s because like mentally I wanna be really prepared because you have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a fuck about what people are saying because there’s a lot of confrontation. And I suck at confrontation. You tell me something and I am just like, ‘you’re right.'”

Pons’ claim did not go over well with the WWE Universe, which led to many memes and comments pointing to how some top WWE Superstars aren’t even worth $20 million to the company. Paul’s co-host joked that they are paying him $20,000.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has denied Pons’ claim. One WWE source remarked, “That’s generous of us.”

The $20 million is well above anything Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have ever received, and this was also the number that boxing star Floyd Mayweather claimed WWE paid him for his WrestleMania 24 win over Big Show in 2008, but the actual number was nowhere close to that.

When asked if this could have meant $20,000,000 in Venezuelan currency, this still comes out to $825,000, and it was said that this is still nowhere near what WWE would have offered if they were interested in Pons. WWE did not confirm or deny any general interest in Pons. It should also be noted that while Pons holds dual citizenship, she has lived in the United States since age 5.

You can see the aforementioned clip below:

