WWE will debut on The CW network before the premiere episode of WWE NXT on October 1.

Next weekend, The CW will air a WrestleMania special to introduce the audience to the product before the 10/1 NXT on CW debut show in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, September 28, at 8/7c, The CW will air the “WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain” documentary previously released via WWE’s YouTube channel.

The official description for the 9/28 special, which is listed at two hours in length, reads: