WWE will debut on The CW network before the premiere episode of WWE NXT on October 1.
Next weekend, The CW will air a WrestleMania special to introduce the audience to the product before the 10/1 NXT on CW debut show in Chicago, Illinois.
On Saturday, September 28, at 8/7c, The CW will air the “WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain” documentary previously released via WWE’s YouTube channel.
The official description for the 9/28 special, which is listed at two hours in length, reads:
“WWE Documentaries brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Triple H.”