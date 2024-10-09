The brackets for the next WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament are set.

During today’s episode of WWE Speed on X, which saw Candice LeRae become the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion, the brackets for the next men’s number one contender tournament.

Brackets for the first round include Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci, Bron Breakker will face Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee will face Tavion Heights, and Akira Tozawa will face Riley Osborne.

The tournament will begin with the Sheamus and Vinci bout on the October 16 episode.

The winner earns a shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.