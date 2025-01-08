Dragon Lee will find out the next challenger for his WWE Speed Championship soon enough.

During the January 8, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X, a new WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament was announced for the men’s WWE Speed Championship.

The start of the tournament will see Chad Gable vs. Charlie Dempsey in first-round action in a match that will take place next Wednesday, January 15, 2025 on X.

In other first-round action, Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller will take place. The winner of the Sabin-Waller bout will move on to face the Gable-Dempsey winner in the second round of the tourney.