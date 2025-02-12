– WWE Speed on X on February 12, 2025 featured the farewell match of one-half of The Unholy Union, Isla Dawn, as she lost to Shotzi in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament. With the win, Shotzi moves on to face Zoey Stark in the next round of the tourney, with the winner of that match earning a title shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae. Watch the complete February 12, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament continues as the competitors battle to punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals! 👀 pic.twitter.com/y7UjbPb5zK — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025

– WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T addressed the release of NXT veteran Duke Hudson on the latest installment of his Hall of Fame podcast.

“Duke Hudson started with me at Reality Of Wrestling,” Booker said. “I got a chance to see him make his rise and then make his journey to WWE, to NXT, and the thing is that Duke Hudson’s been in that system now for six years.”

Booker continued, “The thing is, six years in the NXT system, that’s going to be way too long for anyone. I say it all the time, if you don’t change with the times, the times will pass you by. If you don’t know how to actually reinvent yourself and do something and make them look at you differently than they’ve looked at you before, that’s not going to be on them, that’s going to be on you. It could be the smallest little things as perhaps getting your hair cut a certain way, it could be something as big as getting in the gym and really putting in a whole lot of time. I’m talking about when everyone’s sleeping, you’re working. Then, when you show up and you just take your shirt off, all of the sudden, somebody’s eyebrow goes up just a little bit. If you ain’t preparing, you are preparing to fail and that’s the bottom line to that.”

