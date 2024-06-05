WWE has released its latest episode of Speed, a social media program where the time-limit of matches is only three-minutes.

On the show, Andrade defeated Karl Anderson to earn a spot in the tournament finals against Tommaso Ciampa, who bested Ludwig Kaiser one week ago. Andrade and Ciampa will now face-off, with the winner earning a shot at the WWE Speed Championship currently held by Ricochet, who is the inaugural champion.

Check out the full episode of WWE Speed below.