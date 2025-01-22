The semifinals for the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament are set.

On the Wednesday, January 22, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X, Chris Sabin of Motor City Machine Guns defeated Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under to advance to the semifinals of the tourney.

With the victory, Sabin will move on to face Chad Gable, who earned his spot in the semifinals with a win over Charlie Dempsey on the January 15 episode of WWE Speed on X.

The winner of the Sabin-Gable bout will earn the next title shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Watch the complete January 22, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X below. Also below are post-match video interviews with Chris Sabin and Grayson Waller, as well as pre-match comments about the match from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.