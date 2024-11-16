The spoiler outcome to the match taped for next week’s WWE Speed on X show has arrived.

As always, WWE held some dark matches, and taped a match for a future episode of WWE Speed on X prior to the live episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 15.

In the bout taped for the November 20 episode of WWE Speed on X, Andrade made the latest defense of his WWE Speed Championship.

The bout saw Andrade defend the WWE Speed title against the winner of the latest WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament, Dragon Lee.

In what was described as an excellent match between the two talented in-ring performers, one that the Milwaukee crowd was thoroughly into, Dragon Lee managed to defeat Andrade to become the brand new WWE Speed Champion.

Check out spoiler photos of Dragon Lee celebrating with his newly won WWE Speed Championship from the 11/15 taping via the post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

