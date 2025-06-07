Next week’s episode of WWE Speed is “in the can.”

At the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, June 6, 2025, a match was taped before the live broadcast for next week’s episode of WWE Speed on X.

The taping featured the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament semifinal showdown between Berto and Noam Dar. Berto earned his spot with a first-round victory over Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly on the June 4 episode of WWE Speed on X, while Berto beat Lexis King on the June 6 show.

During the bout, it was the Los Garza member from Legado del Fantasma who scored the pinfall over the current WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar to pick up the victory and secure his spot in the tourney finals.

With the win, Berto will now move on to challenge reigning WWE Speed World Champion El Grande Americano in the next WWE Speed Championship clash. The Berto vs. Dar bout will air as part of the June 11 episode of WWE Speed, which premieres at 12/11c on X.