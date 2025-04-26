WWE ran a sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday night, April 25, 2025, for their annual SmackDown After Mania show.

Prior to the start of the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE SmackDown, a match was taped for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed on X.

The match saw El Grande Americano advance in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, defeating Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns after putting a metal object in his mask and hitting a top-rope flying headbutt for the victory.

Dickies Arena was said to look approximately 98-percent full, with scattered empty seats here-and-there, despite WWE announcing the show as a sellout.

According to live correspondent Ricardo Alvarez, John Cena, Randy Orton and Jacob Fatu were among the loudest natural pops of the evening. Zelina Vega’s WWE Women’s United States Championship victory got a good pop. Aleister Black’s return was also one of the loudest entrance pops of the night. Super loud “Welcome back” chants as well.

From there, things switched over to the live blue brand three-hour program. For those who missed it, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/25/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.